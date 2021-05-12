Heat index in Dagupan City scorches at record-high 52 degrees Celsius

A boy takes a plunge into the Estero de Vitas along Mel Lopez Boulevard in Tondo, Manila to beat the scorching summer heat as the hot weather prevails over the country on Sunday. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Dagupan City in Pangasinan logged the highest heat index in the country so far this year at a scorching 52 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

The record-high heat index for 2021 was recorded at 2 p.m.

Wednesday's record peak surpassed the previous 51 degrees Celsius also reported in the same city on Saturday.

PAGASA defines heat index as human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

The weather agency said heat indexes ranging from 41 degrees Celsius to 54 degrees Celsius falls under the "danger" category as it could supposedly cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

Heat stroke is also "probable with continued activity" under the same category.

Meanwhile, the other areas that logged relatively high heat indexes were Sangley Point in Cavite with 46 degrees Celsius, and Cotabato City with 44 degrees Celsius.

The Science Garden in Quezon City also posted a 41 degrees Celsius heat index.

The temperatures were recorded at 2 p.m.

PAGASA has advised the public to stay indoors as much as possible, wear light-colored clothing and stay hydrated.