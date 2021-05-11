Heat index in Dagupan, Pangasinan reaches 50 degrees Celsius

MANILA - The heat index in Dagupan City in Pangasinan reached 50 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

According to PAGASA, the temperature was recorded at 2 p.m.

On Saturday, the heat index in Dagupan City peaked at 51 degrees Celsius, the highest so far for this year.

PAGASA classifies heat index as human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

A heat index ranging from 32 to 41 degrees Celsius falls under “extreme caution” due to possible heat cramps and heat exhaustion while continuing activity could result in heatstroke.

High air temperatures and high relative humidity will give high apparent temperatures or indices.

In Metro Manila, the heat index in Science Garden in Quezon City reached 39 degrees Celsius, while it peaked at 43 degrees Celsius in Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.

The heat index in Port Area, Manila, meanwhile, was at 40 degrees Celsius.

All of these indices were reported at 2 p.m.

PAGASA had advised the public to stay indoors as much as possible, wear light-colored clothing, and stay hydrated.

