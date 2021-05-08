Dagupan City scorches at 51 degrees Celsius heat index

Dagupan City, Pangasinan recorded the highest heat index in the country so far this year at 51 degrees Celsius (ºC) at 2 p.m. Saturday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

It topped the previously recorded highest heat index this year also in Dagupan at 49 ºC on April 6.

PAGASA defines heat index as human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

PAGASA said that the human discomfort index in Dagupan City has reached such level that it could cause cramps, exhaustion and likely heat stroke.

The summer heat has been on the rise in the last five days.

The weather agency on Saturday also tallied the following heat index.

NAIA in Pasay City, 44 °C

Clark Airport in Pampanga, 42 °C

Dipolog in Zamboanga Del Norte, 43 °C

Sangley Point in Cavite, 44 °C

