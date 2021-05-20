Dagupan City's heat index still at scorching 47 degrees Celsius

MANILA - Dagupan City in Pangasinan recorded a 47 degrees Celsius heat index on Thursday, the highest among areas monitored in the country by PAGASA.

It was logged at 2 p.m., according to the state weather bureau.

The heat index in Sangley Point in Cavite reached 46 degrees Celsius on the same day.

In Metro Manila, a 42 degrees Celsius heat index was measured in NAIA in Pasay City, while it was at 39 degrees at the Port Area in Manila.

A 41-54 degrees Celsius heat index is classified as "danger", while 32-41 degrees is "extreme caution", according to PAGASA.

Under the "danger" range, "heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely" and "heat stroke is probable with continued activity".

The "extreme caution" range, meanwhile, may possibly cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion, and "continuing activity could result heat stroke."

Dagupan has been sizzling lately, with its heat index registering at 53 degrees Celsius last May 14, the country's record-high for this year.

PAGASA defines heat index as the human discomfort index or the "apparent" temperature which humans perceive or feel like the temperature affecting their body.

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more in iWantTFC