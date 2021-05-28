Antipolo City lawmaker Acop dies of COVID-19

MANILA - Antipolo City's 2nd District Rep. Resurreccion Acop has died after a bout with COVID-19, her husband former Rep. Romeo Acop confirmed on Friday.

In a phone interview, Acop, a former Philippine National Police chief superintendent, said his wife would have turned 74 in November.

Acop said that both he and his late wife had a bout with COVID-19 in April, and that the lawmaker was in the intensive care unit since then.

He recalled that while he recovered, his wife’s condition worsened.

“Because na-intubate siya ng matagal 21 days so from there inilipat siya sa regular ICU at treating all the complications because of COVID. Initially 'yung lungs niya may bacterial pneumonia... then nagkaroon siya ng some blood clotting," he explained to ABS-CBN News.

"As I was told eh nagkaroon na ng organ failure, multiple organ failure, naapektuhan yung kidney niya," he added.

The remains of the congresswoman will be cremated, he said.

Rep. Acop was on her first term as a lawmaker, succeeding her husband who had served the same district in the preceding 3 congresses.

She was a member of the Committees on Health, Agriculture and Food, Basic Education and Culture, Interparliamentary Relations and Diplomacy, Public Order and Safety, Public Works and Highways and Welfare of Children.

She principally authored 102 bills and co-authored 44 bills.

The House of Representatives also mourned the loss of a 7th member in the 18th Congress.

"She will be remembered for her kindness, passion and commitment to selflessly serve the people of the 2nd district of City. Our heartfelt prayers and sympathies to the family and loved ones she has left behind, especially her husband, former Rep. Romeo M. Acop,” the lower chamber said in a statement.

Other lawmakers who died while serving the 18th Congress are LPGMA Party List Rep. Rodolfo Albano, Camarines Sur 1st District Rep. Marissa Andaya, Senior Citizens Party List Rep. Francisco Dato, Cebu City 1st District Rep. Raul del Mar, Benguet Rep. Nestor Fongwan, and Sorsogon 2nd District Rep. Maria Bernardita Ditas Ramos.

Ramos and Datol both died after a bout with COVID-19.

