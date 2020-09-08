Sorsogon Rep. Ditas Ramos passes away

From the official website of the House of Representatives

MANILA - Sorsogon 2nd District Rep. Ma. Bernardita "Ditas" Ramos passed away Tuesday, the second member of the House of Representatives to die after testing positive for COVID-19.

Camiguin Lone District Rep. Xavier Jesus Romualdo announced Ramos' passing during the plenary session of the House of Representatives.

"It is with sadness that we just found out that our dear colleague Rep. Ma. Bernadita 'Ditas' Ramos of the second district of Sorsogon has passed away," he said.

House secretary-general Jose Luis Montales said Sunday Ramos was diagnosed coronavirus-positive.

"She developed symptoms and got tested in the province,” Montales said," he had said.

Senior Citizens party-list Rep. Francisco Datol Jr. was the first member of the 18th Congress who died after contracting the virus.

At least 70 in the House, including some lawmakers and several personnel, have contracted the virus.

- With a report from Zandro Ochona, ABS-CBN News