Former Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali dies of COVID-19

Then Oriental Mindoro 2nd District Rep. Reynaldo Umali during a House hearing on the possible impeachment of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno in Quezon City on Feb. 7, 2018. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Former Oriental Mindoro 2nd District Rep. Reynaldo Umali died of COVID-19 Thursday, his family said.

His son Ian Michael confirmed the news to ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

During his last term in Congress, he chaired the House Committee on Justice who voted to impeach then former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

