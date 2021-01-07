Former Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali dies of COVID-19
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 07 2021 12:28 PM
MANILA - Former Oriental Mindoro 2nd District Rep. Reynaldo Umali died of COVID-19 Thursday, his family said.
His son Ian Michael confirmed the news to ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.
During his last term in Congress, he chaired the House Committee on Justice who voted to impeach then former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.
More details to follow.
