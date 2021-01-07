Home  >  News

Former Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali dies of COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 07 2021 12:28 PM

Then Oriental Mindoro 2nd District Rep. Reynaldo Umali during a House hearing on the possible impeachment of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno in Quezon City on Feb. 7, 2018. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Former Oriental Mindoro 2nd District Rep. Reynaldo Umali died of COVID-19 Thursday, his family said.

His son Ian Michael confirmed the news to ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

During his last term in Congress, he chaired the House Committee on Justice who voted to impeach then former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  Reynaldo Umali   Oriental Mindoro   COVID-19   obituary   Reynaldo Umali dies COVID-19  