Super typhoon Betty slightly weakens, moves westward

Super typhoon Betty (international name Mawar) has slightly weakened and is now moving westward toward the waters of northern Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday.

The tropical cyclone is packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center (from 195 kph in the 11 a.m. bulletin), and gusts of up to 230 kph (from 240 kph).

Its center was last seen 1,035 km east of Central Luzon.

The super typhoon is expected to track westward in the next 12 hours, and will be "almost stationary" between late Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to PAGASA.

Some areas in Luzon are under Signal #1: Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, the northern and central portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Danglas, La Paz, Dolores, Tayum, Bucay, Sallapadan, Daguioman, Bucloc, Boliney), Kalinga, the eastern and central portions of Mountain Province (Sadanga, Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis, Bontoc), the eastern and central portions of Ifugao (Mayoyao, Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Banaue, Hingyon, Lagawe, Lamut, Kiangan, Asipulo), the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao), Quirino and the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Solano, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Bayombong, Ambaguio).

Strong winds are expected in these areas.

Meanwhile, monsoon rains will affect areas over the western sections of MIMAROPA, Visayas, and Mindanao on Sunday.