Comelec sets more satellite voter registration schedules in Metro Manila

MANILA — The Commission on Elections said Thursday it would hold satellite voter registration in several Metro Manila cities in the coming weeks.
The following is the schedule of satellite registration:
Manila
Barangay 649
May 29, 2021 (Saturday)
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Venue: Barangay Hall
Quezon City
Barangay Fairview
May 29, 2021 (Saturday)
June 5, 2021 (Saturday)
June 9, 2021 (Wednesday)
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Venue: Barangay Hall
Pasay City
Barangay BJMP
May 29, 2021 (Saturday)
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Venue: Barangay Hall
Barangay 135
May 29, 2021
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Venue: Barangay Hall
Satellite voter registration was recently conducted in Quezon City's Barangay 649 and Barangay Fairview.
The poll body recently resumed voter registration in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces, which was suspended after the government placed the areas under enhanced community quarantine beginning late March due to an uptick of COVID-19 cases.
The commission also advised the public to check the social media accounts of local Comelec offices for satellite registration schedules.
Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo earlier said the poll body might not reach its target of 62-63 million registered voters for the 2022 elections when registration ends on September 30.
