Comelec sets more satellite voter registration schedules in Metro Manila

People queue to process their voter’s registration at the Commission on Election office at the Manila City hall on May 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections said Thursday it would hold satellite voter registration in several Metro Manila cities in the coming weeks.

The following is the schedule of satellite registration:

Manila

Barangay 649

May 29, 2021 (Saturday)

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Venue: Barangay Hall

Quezon City

Barangay Fairview

May 29, 2021 (Saturday)

June 5, 2021 (Saturday)

June 9, 2021 (Wednesday)

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Venue: Barangay Hall

Pasay City

Barangay BJMP

May 29, 2021 (Saturday)

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Venue: Barangay Hall

Barangay 135

May 29, 2021

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Venue: Barangay Hall

Satellite voter registration was recently conducted in Quezon City's Barangay 649 and Barangay Fairview.

The poll body recently resumed voter registration in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces, which was suspended after the government placed the areas under enhanced community quarantine beginning late March due to an uptick of COVID-19 cases.

The commission also advised the public to check the social media accounts of local Comelec offices for satellite registration schedules.

Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo earlier said the poll body might not reach its target of 62-63 million registered voters for the 2022 elections when registration ends on September 30.

