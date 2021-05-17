Home > News MULTIMEDIA Voter registration resumes in NCR plus bubble Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 17 2021 02:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People register as voters at the Commission on Election office at the Manila City hall on Monday. Voters registration and issuance of voter’s certification resumed in all Offices of Election Officers (OEOs) in the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal. Read More: Commission on Election Manila NCR plus bubble Offices of election Officers National Capital Region Bulacan Cavite Laguna Rizal general community quarantine /sports/05/17/21/football-azkals-will-be-well-prepared-for-qualifiers-assures-coach-cooper/overseas/05/17/21/indias-virus-cases-lower-but-who-expert-says-positive-tests-ominously-high/sports/05/17/21/pba-jerrick-ahanmisi-inks-rookie-deal-with-magnolia/life/05/17/21/did-you-know-newly-crowned-miss-universe-andrea-meza-first-joined-miss-world/life/05/17/21/look-former-miss-universe-demi-leigh-tebow-wears-michael-cinco-gown