Voter registration resumes in NCR plus bubble

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 17 2021 02:55 PM

People register as voters at the Commission on Election office at the Manila City hall on Monday. Voters registration and issuance of voter’s certification resumed in all Offices of Election Officers (OEOs) in the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal.

