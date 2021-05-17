MULTIMEDIA

Voter registration resumes in NCR plus bubble

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People register as voters at the Commission on Election office at the Manila City hall on Monday. Voters registration and issuance of voter’s certification resumed in all Offices of Election Officers (OEOs) in the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal.