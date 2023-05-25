RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — After hammering Guam, super typhoon Mawar is still gaining strength as it moves closer to the Philippines, the state weather bureau said.

Mawar is now packing maximum sustained winds of up to 195 kilometers per hour near the center and 240 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 4 p.m. bulletin. Earlier in the day, its winds topped 185 kph with 230 kph gusts.

It also accelerated at 15 kph and still followed a west-northwestward track.

The super typhoon was last located 2,000 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon, according to the weather bureau.

It was forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday evening or Saturday morning, and will move toward the east coast of extreme northern Luzon.

Authorities are now preparing for the possible effects of Mawar, which is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat and bring rainy weather by early next week over broad swaths of the country.

Mawar will be given the local name "Betty" once it enters the Philippine area.

WEATHER CONDITION

Super typhoon Mawar still has no direct effect on the nation's weather, as of Thursday afternoon.

But scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Palawan, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, SOCCSKSARGEN, Zamboanga Peninsula, and BARMM because of the southwesterly windflow, according to PAGASA.

Metro Manila and elsewhere could expect cloudy weather with occasional rain and thunderstorms, it added.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

Watch more News on iWantTFC



