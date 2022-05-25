Toni Gonzaga introduces candidates under the Marcos-Duterte ticket on Tuesday, including Rodante Marcoleta (not in photo), who pushed for her home network ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - "Kawawa."

This was how incoming President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. described actress-host Toni Gonzaga as he introduced the celebrity to his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, on Wednesday.

"Siya ang nagpeperform... Kawawa ito, binubugbog siya [sa social media] ng mga hindi naniniwala," he said.

Marcos also introduced Gonzaga's husband, Paul Soriano, to his mother.

"Apo ni Nestor de Villa pero direktor," he said.

(He's a grandson of Nestor de Villa but he's a director.)

"Lahat ng ads ko, si Paul ang gumawa," he added.

(It was Paul who made all my political advertisements.)

The conversation happened at the House of Representatives' executive lounge, where several personalities and lawmakers greeted Marcos Jr. while he was waiting for his official proclamation as the Philippines' 17th President.

Gonzaga drew flak on social media earlier this year after she agreed to host Marcos' campaign rallies, where she also introduced the senatorial candidacy of House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta, one of the lawmakers who blocked the franchise renewal bid of her home network ABS-CBN.

She stepped down as the host of ABS-CBN show "Pinoy Big Brother" or PBB after drawing criticism for rubbing elbows with Marcoleta, who actively campaigned for the non-renewal of the broadcast giant's franchise, leaving thousands of workers jobless.

Marcos and his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos served as principal sponsors in Gonzaga and Soriano's wedding in 2015.

Days after the May 9 elections, Gonzaga spoke about her decision to join Marcos campaign in a social media post.

"In the end…. Stand up for what you believe is right. Even if it means standing up…. Alone," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, adding the hashtag #ProudtobeFilipino

During the campaign, the former senator repeatedly thanked Gonzaga for joining him in his battle for the presidency.