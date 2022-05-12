Host-actress Toni Gonzaga greets presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during the latter’s miting de avance in Parañaque on May 7. Fernando G. Sepe, Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — In her first statement after the election results, host-actress Toni Gonzaga pertained to being “alone” in standing up for what is “right.”

Gonzaga, a staunch supporter of presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., who also happens to be her godfather, shared photos of her appearances at the former senator’s campaign rallies.

“In the end…. Stand up for what you believe is right. Even if it means standing up…. Alone,” she wrote.

Among those who commented on Gonzaga’s post was Mariel Padilla, wife of actor Robin Padilla, who is on track to be the No. 1 senatorial bet this elections on his first try.

The action star is part of the UniTeam slate of Marcos, Jr. and his running mate, presumptive vice president Sara Duterte.

“Bilib na bilib kami sa 'yo. Mas lalo kami humanga sa 'yo. You are one of a kind. Congratulations,” Mariel said.

Gonzaga and Mariel were former co-hosts of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB).

Gonzaga departed “PBB” after 16 years in February, following her apparent endorsement of Marcos-allied senatorial candidate Rodante Marcoleta, one of the lawmakers who led the move to reject the franchise renewal of the actress’ home network ABS-CBN.

Amid criticisms over her support for Marcoleta at the time, Gonzaga said she was “unbothered,” and proceeded to become the most visible celebrity endorser of Marcos, Jr.’s UniTeam ticket.

She performed at numerous rallies, and claimed the triumphant return of the Marcoses to Malacañang Palace, 36 years after the presumptive president’s namesake father was ousted in a popular revolt after decades of dictatorship.