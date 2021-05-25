DND: First batch of attack helicopters purchased from Turkey to arrive in Sept.

The T-129 developed by the Turkish Aerospace Industries displayed at the 2017 International Paris Air Show in June 2017. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The first 2 units of T-129 attack helicopters procured by the Philippines from Turkey are expected to be delivered in September, the Department of National Defense said on Tuesday.

In a statement, DND Spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said that the country bought a total of six T-129 attack helicopters for the Philippine Air Force, for nearly $269.4 million.

The helicopters are developed by the Turkish Aerospace Industries.

Andolong said the remaining 4 units could be delivered also in batches of 2, in February next year and in February 2023.

According to state media, the said attack helicopter has a twin-engine with tandem seating and was "based on the Agusta A129 Mangusta platform."

The aircraft was developed for "advanced attack and reconnaissance missions in hot and high environments and rough geography," the report added.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana reportedly said that the country's air force was interested in buying the helicopters to ramp up its modernization and boost its anti-terrorism and field support missions.

In February this year, the United States also turned over a C-130 plane to the Philippines.

It is the first of two C-130 Hercules aircraft — which costs P2.5 billion — that will be acquired by the Philippines. Of the P2.5 billion, Manila will only pay P1.6 billion and the rest will be covered by Washington.