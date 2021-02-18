US turns over C-130 plane to Philippines amid Duterte's demand for VFA payment

MANILA - The United States on Thursday formally turned over a C-130 plane to the Philippines as part of the Southeast Asian country's efforts to modernize its military.

Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, US Ambassador to the Philippines John Law, Armed Forces chief-of-staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, and other officials attended the turnover ceremony.

The aircraft is aimed at boosting the country’s heavy airlift capabilities to move troops and cargo during territorial defense and internal security.

"As our country is prone to natural calamities due to its location and topography, it is imperative for the Philippine air force to boost its capability to perform humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations all the time. For these reasons, I am quite sure that this C130-H aircraft will be fully and frequently utilized soonest," Lorenzana said in his speech at the ceremony.

The C-130 Hercules transport aircraft was received through a grant from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency, according to the Philippines' defense department.

It is the first of two C-130 Hercules aircraft — which cost P2.5 billion — that will be acquired by the Philippines. Of the P2.5 billion, Manila will only pay P1.6 billion and the rest will be covered by Washington.

"Indeed, this gesture of generosity and goodwill further cements the time-tested alliance and deep friendship of our two countries," Lorenzana said.

The turnover of the aircraft comes after President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent rant against the Philippines’ long-time ally.

The President earlier demanded that Washington should pay if it wants to keep its Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the Philippines, saying "America has a lot of offenses against us."

Duterte also said the US should provide its long-time ally in Asia weapons and defensive systems as the Philippines' ill-equipped military will falter in the event of war against China, given unresolved maritime disputes between the two neighboring countries over the South China Sea, also known as the West Philippine Sea.

Philippine defense and military officials, meanwhile, have affirmed their support for the VFA, which is central to Washington's Asia strategy, as China continues to flex its muscles in the continent.

Lorenzana said last week their "general feeling is for the VFA to continue" but that he told his US counterpart Lloyd Austin that "we don't want any miscalculations or accidents in the South China Sea because we are right smack there in the center of conflict."

