5 suspected NPA members killed in Bohol encounter

Five suspected members of the New People's Army were killed in a firefight between the rebel group and the military Tuesday morning in Bohol province.

Besides the fatalities, one military officer was wounded and is now in stable condition after the encounter at Sitio Langub, Barangay Cabacnitan in Bilar town.

According to 1Lt. Elma Grace Abulencia, civil-military operation officer of the Philippine Army's 47th Infantry Battalion, there were 11 suspected NPA members in the area where security forces conducted surveillance.

The following were also recovered: M16 rifles, magazines, caliber 45 pistols, a hand grenade, 2 handheld radios, AK-47 magazines, cellphones, and other documents.

“These group of NPAs are responsible for the killings of the civilians, including those hardworking innocent peace advocates who were killed in the recent ambush (that) transpired in Barangay Aloha, Batuan,” Abulencia said.

The military has promised to send the dead bodies to their families and to help in the processing of financial assistance from the local government.

— Report from Annie Perez

