16 more Gubat sa Ciudad guests test positive for COVID-19

MANILA — Sixteen more guests of the Gubat sa Ciudad resort in Caloocan were found to have contracted COVID-19, local officials said Tuesday.

A total of 20 guests have so far tested positive for the respiratory disease, according to the Caloocan COVID-19 Command Center.

The center said the patients are not experiencing symptoms and have been transferred to quarantine facilities.

The local government has so far traced 217 guests of Gubat sa Ciudad, which was permanently shut down on May 10 after authorities discovered on May 9 that the resort was operating despite prevailing quarantine restrictions at the time.

Cases have been filed against "liable officers" of the resort as well as the chairperson of Barangay 171, whic has jurisdiction over Gubat sa Ciudad.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to the Gubat sa Ciudad management for a comment but it has yet to respond as of writing.

