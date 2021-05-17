4 Gubat sa Ciudad guests test positive for COVID-19

The Gubat sa Ciudad in Caloocan City was closed down for violating pandemic protocols after accepted guests last May 9. File photo

MANILA — Four guests of the Gubat sa Ciudad resort in Caloocan, which was recently shut down by the city government for violating pandemic protocols, tested positive for COVID-19, a local official said Monday.

The contact tracing was done through the stubs turned over by the resort to the Caloocan LGU. Some stubs have indicated that the resort guests visited on May 9, while others do not have specified dates of visit.

In a phone interview with ABS-CBN News, Atty. Sikini Labastilla, chief of the Caloocan COVID-19 Command Center, said one of the 4 COVID-positive patients has symptoms.

The other three are asymptomatic - one is a minor, another is a breastfeeding mother, and the third is an adult.

"Out of 123 na na-contact, 43 iyong napa-antigen test na namin. Out of the 43 na na-contact, apat iyong nag-positive. Iyong isa pinasok na sa facility... And then iyong tatlo, in the process of being admitted in a facility," Labastilla said.

The household members of all those who tested positive will also undergo COVID-19 testing.

Labastilla said 164 persons either did not answer their calls or gave the wrong contact details, so the contact tracing teams and police will proceed to their addresses to ask them to get themselves tested.

"We're also issuing official violation receipts of violation ordinances nila, especially those na hindi nagco-cooperate," he said.

"Sooner or later, mahahanap din naman namin sila. Might as well na get this over with. Para kung negative sila, hindi sila, they don't have to go to a facility. All of them are being closely monitored anyway."

Gubat sa Ciudad was permanently shut down on May 10, after authorities discovered on May 9 that the resort was operating amid the imposition of modified enhanced community quarantine at that time.

Last week, the Caloocan LGU filed separate complaints against the "liable officers" of Gubat sa Ciudad and the barangay chairman of Brgy. 171, who has jurisdiction over the resort.

Police Maj. Harold Aaron Melgar, chief of Caloocan Substation 9, was also relieved from his post last week. The resort is under the jurisdiction of the said substation.

RELATED VIDEO: