Caloocan barangay chairman arrested over Gubat sa Ciudad Resort incident

MANILA - A barangay chairman in Caloocan City has been arrested for allowing a mass gathering in a resort within his jurisdiction.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the chairman of Barangay 171 was arrested for the Gubat sa Ciudad Resort incident.

"Ang atin pong PNP at LGU ng Caloocan City ay nagsasagawa na ng pag-file ng kaso sa mga violators, kasama na po ang owner ng Gubat sa Ciudad Resort at ang pag-summon at pag-aresto sa barangay captain ng Barangay 171 sa Caloocan City sapagkat hindi niya naipatupad ang community health protocol," he said during the Cabinet's weekly brieifing with President Rodrigo Duterte.

(The Philippine National Police and the local government of Caloocan City are already filing cases against the violators, including the owner of Gubat sa Ciudad Resort. The barangay captain of Barangay 171 in Caloocan City has also been summoned and arrested because he was not able to implement the community health protocol.)

Around 300 people violated mass gathering prohibitions when they went to the resort to swim.

Photos of people swimming in the resort went viral on Sunday.

Año said there were a total of 280 recorded mass gathering violations from May 6 to 10.

There were also 18,862 violations for wearing of face masks, and 5,473 violations for physical distancing.

Among those who were caught not wearing face masks, 904 were arrested, while the rest were either given a warning, asked to pay a fine, or do community service.

