Caloocan resort guests in quarantine after breaching health protocol: DOH

People visit and swim at the Gubat sa Ciudad resort in Caloocan City on May 9, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health on Monday said it is monitoring all individuals who visited a Caloocan resort over the weekend, saying these violators must undergo a 14-day quarantine to ensure that they are not spreaders of COVID-19.

The DOH has instructed its regional office "to strictly monitor all of those who have attended this gathering," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

"Kailangan po nila mag quaratine for 14 days, lahat po sila, so we can ensure na wala pong hawahaan na mangyayari," she said.

(All of them have to be quarantined for 14 days so we can ensure that there will be no transmission.)

"Hindi po natin ito ito-tolerate. Ayaw po natin madagdagan pa ang mga kaso," she said.

(We will not tolerte this. We do not want to have more cases.)

The local government of Caloocan said it would revoke the business permit of Gubat sa Ciudad resort and would file charges against its management for violating pandemic protocols.

The DOH reiterated that gathering in public places is disallowed in Metro Manila as the capital region is still placed under a Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

As of May 10, the Philippines recorded 1,108,826 COVID-19 cases.