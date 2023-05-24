Typhoon Mawar hits Guam, a United States territory in the Pacific, on May 24, 2023. Satellite image courtesy of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Wind signals may be raised over parts of northern Luzon due to Mawar

MANILA — Tropical cyclone Mawar slightly weakened to a typhoon from a supertyphoon on Wednesday, but could re-intensify once it enters the Philippine area, PAGASA said.

Mawar weakened due to the eyewall replacement cycle at around 8 a.m., PAGASA weather specialist Annaliza Clauren-Jorda said in a climate forum.

The typhoon may begin its approach into the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Friday, May 26, and is expected to be inside PAR by Saturday, May 27, she said.

Once inside PAR, the cyclone will be given the local name "Betty."

While Mawar has a low chance of making landfall anywhere in the Philippines, tropical cyclone wind signals may be raised over parts of Luzon, particularly its northern tip and Cagayan.

This is due to the storm's huge 320-kilometer radius, she said.

During its expected stay inside PAR, Mawar is forecast to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring rains to the country's western section, Palawan, and the entire Visayas this weekend.

Mawar was last spotted 2,170 kilometers east of Visayas, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour near the center and 215 kph gusts. It was moving north-northwestward at 10 kph.

Luzon and Metro Manila are expected to experience generally fair weather on Thursday with thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, Clauden-Jorda said.

Visayas and Mindanao are also advised to prepare for thunderstorms due to the prevailing southwesterly winds.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.

RELATED VIDEO: