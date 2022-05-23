COTABATO CITY—About 800 police and military personnel will be deployed in Tubaran, Lanao del Sur as a special election will be held in 12 barangays there on Tuesday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Lanao del Sur Public Information Officer Ajid Manalumpong said that the PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are ready to ensure the security and safety in the said barangays.

"Andoon na iyong ibang tropa. Tapos bukas, continue pa ring hahakutin iyong iba, para doon na magbantay sa area," Manalumpong said.

(Some troops are already there, while others will be augmented to guard the area.)

Aside from the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police, the PNP's Special Action Force, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14, and Explosive Ordinance Disposal team will help in securing Tubaran.

Police have also put up checkpoints in the town's borders to ensure that no vote counting machines (VCM) or ballots will be taken away from the town.

To recall, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) had declared a failure of elections there due to reports of violence during the May 9 polls.

About 45 police officers from the PNP's regional headquarters will serve as Board of Election Inspectors (BEI) in 14 polling precincts across three voting centers in Tubaran.

"Under Comelec control, para wala nang bias, PNP na ang mag-BEI." Manalumpong said.

(So that there will be no bias and as Tubaran is under Comelec control, the PNP will serve as BEI.)

Police and military personnel will also be wearing body cameras to ensure that clean and fair elections will be held in the town.

As of writing, authorities see no possible security threat to the special elections.

—Report from Lerio Bompat

RELATED VIDEO: