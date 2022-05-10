Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Lanao del Sur Provincial Capitol Complex located in Marawi City was placed on lockdown after gunshots were heard in the area on Tuesday, a day after the national and local elections.

The exact reason behind the gunshots remain unclear but a commotion between supporters of rival mayoral candidates from Butig town took place in the complex.

JUST IN: Gunshots heard at the Lanao del Sur Provincial Capitol Complex pic.twitter.com/nSPa33ijNr — Jeff Canoy (@jeffcanoy) May 10, 2022

One group of supporters questioned why the vote-counting machines from the town were brought to the complex.

On Monday, authorities reported 6 deaths in Lanao del Norte, in violent incidents related to the polls.

— Report from Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News