#Halalan2022: Lanao del Sur Provincial Capitol Complex on lockdown following gunshots

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2022 01:33 PM | Updated as of May 10 2022 01:44 PM

MANILA — The Lanao del Sur Provincial Capitol Complex located in Marawi City was placed on lockdown after gunshots were heard in the area on Tuesday, a day after the national and local elections.

The exact reason behind the gunshots remain unclear but a commotion between supporters of rival mayoral candidates from Butig town took place in the complex. 

One group of supporters questioned why the vote-counting machines from the town were brought to the complex.

On Monday, authorities reported 6 deaths in Lanao del Norte, in violent incidents related to the polls.

— Report from Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

