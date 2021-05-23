Iloilo City placed under MECQ; govt extends MECQ in Apayao, Benguet, Cagayan

MANILA - Iloilo City is placed under modified enhanced community quarantine beginning Sunday until May 31 following a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Inter-Agency Task Force said.

Mayor Jerry Treñas earlier asked the IATF to implement stricter quarantine restrictions in the city as increasing virus cases strain their hospitals.

As of Saturday, the city has 686 active infections out of 7,390 total recorded COVID-19 cases.

The provinces of Apayao, Benguet, and Cagayan will remain under MECQ until end of the month following the recommendations of the Screening and Validation Committee, according to IATF Resolution No. 116-C, series of 2021.

The IATF initially placed the provinces under MECQ from May 10 to May 23 to curb virus surge.

In its Resolution No. 115-A issued May 13, the IATF also placed the following areas under MECQ until May 31: Santiago City in Isabela, Quirino, Ifugao, and Zamboanga City.

Abra, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and the National Capital Region were, meanwhile, placed under General Community Quarantine for the same period.

The other areas in the country are under modified GCQ.

As of Saturday, the country's total recorded COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,178,217, of which 54,326 or 4.6 percent are tagged as active.

