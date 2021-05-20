Iloilo City appeals for stricter curbs amid COVID-19 spike

MANILA—The Iloilo city government is appealing to the national pandemic task force to raise its quarantine classification amid rising COVID-19 infections, its mayor said Friday.

Mayor Jerry Treñas has asked the Inter-Agency Task Force to change the city's status from modified general community quarantine to modified enhanced community quarantine, the second strictest lockdown level.

"You see, COVID this time . . . is already in several of our barangays. It's now very difficult to pinpoint where it's coming from," he told Teleradyo.

Treñas said the city's hospitals were also strained from the increasing COVID-19 cases.

"It's getting tighter but at the same time, hindi lang taga-Iloilo ang pumupunta diyan sa ospital (those going to the hospital aren't just Iloilo residents) because most of the tertiary hospitals are found in Iloilo City and people from different provinces come here. Medyo delikado na (It's getting dangerous)," he said.

As of Thursday, Iloilo City logged 6,949 coronavirus infections, 194 of which died.

The city currently has 875 active cases or patients deemed infectious, data from the Department of Health showed.

A group of experts on Wednesday said in a report that Iloilo City was among 16 areas reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases over the past week.

The city posted a 99 percent increase in cases, with 58 cases reported from May 12 to 18, the OCTA Research Group has said.