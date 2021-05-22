PH posts 6,831 new COVID-19 cases; over 100 deaths for 5th straight day

People line up to get inside the Smart Araneta Coliseum after it was turned into a COVID-19 mega vaccination facility in Quezon City on May 15, 2021. The facility which opened today and will run until May 21, aims to inoculate at least 1,000 residents with AstraZeneca vaccines. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines tallied 6,831 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest in nearly 2 weeks, as new deaths reached more than 100 for the 5th straight day.

Saturday's fresh infections raised the country's cumulative total to 1,178,217, of which 54,326 or 4.6 percent are tagged as active cases.

The novel coronavirus claimed 183 more lives in the country, bringing the death toll to 19,946.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the day's new fatalities included 131 cases initially classified as recovered.

This is also the 5th straight day that newly-reported deaths exceeded 100, data showed.

Meanwhile, there were 7,981 new recoveries, raising the country's overall recuperations to 1,103,945.

The total number of recoveries accounts for 93.7 percent of the country's running tally.

Out of 48,824 individuals who underwent testing for COVID-19 on Thursday, 13 percent were found positive of the virus.

A total of 17 duplicates, 14 of which were recoveries, have been excluded from the country's total recorded cases.

Three testing laboratories failed to submit data on time.

The DOH said the 3 laboratories contributed an estimated 0.7 percent of the total samples tested for COVID-19 and 0.9 percent people who were found positive for the virus in the past 2 weeks.

The government has so far already administered more than 3 million COVID-19 shots, of which over 2.5 million were received as first doses.

More than 786,000 Filipinos are already fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease -- still far from the 58 million minimum target by yearend to achieve herd immunity.

