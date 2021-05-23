Administered COVID-19 vaccine doses in Philippines top 4 million

Residents of Pamayanang DIego SIlang in Brgy. Ususan, Taguig CIty are inoculated against COVID-19 with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Mobile Vaccination Bus parked at the community covered court on May 21, 2021. The bus is a project of the local government to boost their vaccination rollout. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines has administered 4,097,425 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, ranking second among its neighbors in Southeast Asia in jab distribution, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said Sunday.

According to the task force, 949,939 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, while 3,147,486 have received their first dose. An average of 162,513 jabs are administered daily, it said.

The Philippines ranks 13th among 47 Asian nations in terms of total number of administered doses and 37th out of 196 countries worldwide, the task force said.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said government needs to maintain its momentum and focus on "building up our vaccine supply, ramping up our vaccination rate, and encouraging more of our countrymen to get the jab."

"I am confident that as we start inoculating our economic frontliners and indigenous population by June, we will be able to double this figure and vaccinate more than 4 million people as long there is a steady supply of vaccines," he said.

"This will be the key in saving more lives, putting an end to this pandemic, and revitalizing our economy."

Government needs to conduct 500,000 daily COVID-19 vaccinations in Metro Manila and 8 other economic hubs by November, Galvez earlier said.

It needs to inoculate a third or up to 70 million of its population nationwide by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity, he said.

The Philippines started its vaccination program last March 1.

While the country's drug regulator had so far approved 7 vaccine candidates for emergency use in the Philippines, only four products have actually been shipped.

On Saturday, the country's total recorded COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,178,217, of which 54,326 or 4.6 percent are tagged as active.