Snack store owner Evangeline Vidal guides her Grade 2 son Calix Jaden Aglibot through his learning module on Oct. 5, 2020.

MANILA — A lawmaker on Monday sought support for institutionalizing a "no homework policy" for students.

The move will benefit some 1.37 million students below 17 years old who need to work to finance their schooling, Tutok To Win party-list Rep. Sam Versoza said.

"Hindi po ba mas makakatulong tayo sa mga working students kung ang lahat ng kanilang dapat matutunan ay naturo na sa loob ng silid-aralan? Para may oras na silang makapagtrabaho tuwing uwian at weekends," Versoza said in a privilege speech during a plenary session.

(Wouldn't we be able to help working students if everything they need to know is taught inside the classroom, so that they will have time to work after school and on weekends?)

Versoza also argued that although Filipino students are "overworked", the Philippines was still lagging in international assessments.

"Paano nga ba masasabi kung ang oras para sa Homework ay sapat lang o sobra na? Ayon sa resulta ng PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment), kapag lumagpas na sa 4 na oras bawat linggo ang paggawa ng homework, anumang dagdag na oras para rito ay may negligible impact or insignificant effect na lamang sa performance o grado ng mga bata," he said.

(How can we say that homework is already too much? According to PISA, homework should be limited to 4 hours every week, anything beyond that has a negligible impact or insignificant effect on the performance or grades of the children.)

Versoza said homework also burdens parents who need to rest after working. Some parents lack the education to help their children with their studies, he added.

"The lack of someone to guide the students at home is a factor for the stress that the students are going through," the lawmaker said.

Homework also adds to the workload of teachers, he said.

"Maghapon nang nakatayo ang mga teachers sa pagtuturo, pero may tatapusin pang lesson plan at sandamakmak na reports kinagabihan. Idagdag niyo pa ang pagcheck at pagrecord ng sangkatutak na assignment," Versoza added.

(Teachers spend the day on their feet, and have to finish lesson plans and various reports in the night. Add to that the task of checking and recording so many assignments.)

— Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News