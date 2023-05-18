DepEd to pilot 'learning camps' in July

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to begin "learning camps" for basic education students as the current school year comes to a close in July.

DepEd Usec. Gina Gonong said the end of school year program will focus on reading, math, and science subjects, and will run for three weeks "for students that are already better" and five weeks "for students that need more support."

"After the end of [the] school year, the program is going to be sustainable. We know that we can't end with three weeks or five weeks only. So we'll have to supplement the program with after regular classes intervention programs.

"Why focus on K to 3? Because we need to develop foundational skills... reading and numeracy. Why 7 and 8? The main reason actually is that we really can't do all intervention programs all at once for all our learners. It's going to be huge," Gonong said on Thursday's meeting of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) to tackle learning recovery.

Gonong shared they are already preparing materials and assessment tools.

"Assessing students after three weeks or after five weeks will most likely give you better results than assessing them after five months or after 12 months. So that's going to be our initial assessment but we'll continue to assess our students," she said.

The official explained learning camps have a "two-fold goal" — one is to improve learning outcomes, and another is to strengthen teacher capacity.

"Intervention programs are focused on learners. But then, if we keep ignoring our teachers, keep it ignoring strengthening their capacity, we always just go back to having — I don't wanna use the word — lower quality teachers," Gonong said.

Gonong admitted learners "should have the desire to learn" and their programs "should create that desire in them."

"Kaya nga po iyong learning camp namin, mayroon kaming structure na mga klase pero after noon, mayroon din kaming mga activities na pwede ibigay sa kanila so that they can enjoy being in school. But then 'yung mga activities na gagawin namin sa kanila, hopefully we engage them into the learning process," she explained.

"Ang challenge natin sa Pilipinas, lalo na sa mga disadvantaged situations, parents or learners would want their kids to stay home, help their families rather than spend the summer or spend the break in school. Ito rin po ang iniisip namin kaya 'yung learning camp namin kailangan namin ng suporta ng LGU tsaka other stakeholders so we can attract more parents to send their kids back to school during the break," she added.

To help ease the workload of teachers, the official said DepEd has been assigning administrative officers in schools so they can focus on administrative tasks, while teachers focus on teaching.

She assured teachers will be given "rest before the learning camp."

"May Monday, may Friday they get to talk to each other, talk about their issues para mas relaxed naman 'yung environment sa kanila. On top of these, we're giving incentives to teachers. Inaaral po namin kung kakayanin naming magbigay ng overload pay sa teachers. Inaaral po iyan ng aming HR at saka ng aming Finance. Pero patuloy po kaming magpo-provide ng service credits na sasali po sa learning camps," she explained.

Public school teachers can use service credits as leaves, as they do not have vacation and sick leave benefits.

They get service credits when they attend seminars, conference, and the like, or serve in the elections.

Meanwhile, former DepEd Usec. Diosdado San Antonio suggested to consider "high-achieving learners" as tutors or "providers of support to the children that struggle."

"I feel that's cost beneficial, that gives the tutors themselves a sense of accomplishment that they are being recognized. And DepEd will not have to provide extra pay... That's something perhaps you can also explore. Engage the student councils, challenge them to take part, come forward and be partners in making sure every child is able to learn," said San Antonio, who is now part of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization-Regional Center for Educational Innovation and Technology.

