Philippines receives additional 500,000 Sinovac vaccines

TINGNAN: Sinalubong ni Health Sec. Francisco Duque III ang pagdating ng 500,000 doses ng Sinovac #COVID19 vaccine ngayong Huwebes ng umaga. | via @RayaCapulong #COVID19VaccinePH pic.twitter.com/NfEqIKepai — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) May 19, 2021

MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday received an additional 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III welcomed the shipment at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2.

As of May 12, the country has so far received more than 7.7 million vaccine doses, of which 5 million were from the Beijing-based pharmaceutical company. Some 2.5 million doses were from AstraZeneca and 193,000 were from Prizer.

So far, over 3.2 million doses have been administered in the country, of which 786,000 were fully vaccinated. Some 2.5 million have received the first dose.

The country aims to vaccinate 58 million Filipinos by year-end to achieve herd immunity.

Since the pandemic began, the Philippines logged more than 1.1 million coronavirus infections in which more than 19,500 have died from the respiratory illness. - With a report from Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News

