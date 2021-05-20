Home  >  News

Philippines receives additional 500,000 Sinovac vaccines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 20 2021 08:33 AM

MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday received an additional 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III welcomed the shipment at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2.

As of May 12, the country has so far received more than 7.7 million vaccine doses, of which 5 million were from the Beijing-based pharmaceutical company. Some 2.5 million doses were from AstraZeneca and 193,000 were from Prizer.

So far, over 3.2 million doses have been administered in the country, of which 786,000 were fully vaccinated. Some 2.5 million have received the first dose.

The country aims to vaccinate 58 million Filipinos by year-end to achieve herd immunity.

Since the pandemic began, the Philippines logged more than 1.1 million coronavirus infections in which more than 19,500 have died from the respiratory illness. - With a report from Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News
 

Read More:  Philippines COVID-19 update   Philippines additional Sinovac vaccine   Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine   COVID-19   coronavirus   COVID-19 vaccine   china   beijing  