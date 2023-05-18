Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippines' new tourism slogan must be aligned with the country's new official brand, "We give the world our best," an official said Thursday.

Tourism undersecretary for legal and special concerns Mae Elaine Bathan said that even though the Philippines has no new official slogan yet, they hope that the Department of Tourism (DOT) will be able to release it in June.

Bathan emphasized that the Philippines' new official brand, spearheaded by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications (OPACC), is a "statement of fact" about the country.

"Definitely, what we have to offer in terms of tourism will have to be aligned with how we brand our country," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Bathan clarified that the current DOT slogan "It's More Fun in the Philippines" will not be necessarily replaced since it is "true."

"We are currently doing a market study to see, and if mapapalitan man, we'll still continue to put in the element of 'fun' in the branding natin and how to market fun in the Philippines while marketing the country through the country branding natin," she said.

The DOT's long-time signature campaign, "It’s More Fun in the Philippines," was coined during the Noynoy Aquino administration and launched in 2012, with the slogan pitched worldwide via ads on international channels and tourist kiosks in selected countries.

Bathan said the DOT is open to suggestions while it consults on possible choices for the Philippines' new official tourism jingle.

"We continue to listen to the rest of the people who are our stakeholders, who will be our tourism ambassadors, and who will help us market and promote our country," she said.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier approved a 5-year plan to give the Philippines a "fighting chance" to become a "tourism powerhouse".

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said last Tuesday that the National Tourism Development Plan 2023-2028, which was approved during a Cabinet meeting, would focus on products, connectivity, infrastructure development, and promotions.

The change in strategy comes as the Philippines ranks 6th in the list of top tourism magnets in Southeast Asia.

The Philippine tourism industry made P1.74 trillion from domestic and foreign tourist receipts, and generated 5.2 million jobs for Filipinos in 2022 alone, according to data from the DOT.

RELATED VIDEO: