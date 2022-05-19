This composite image shows Britain's Prince Charles leaving the Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022 and Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greeting supporters during a a grand rally in Batangas, April 20, 2022. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A video of Britain's Prince Charles casually commenting about the nickname of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has gone viral on social media.

In a video uploaded on Facebook on Tuesday (Manila time), the 73-year-old heir to the British throne could be seen greeting the public when he chanced upon a Filipino taking a video.



"The Philippines? That's a very good part of the world," Prince Charles said, when the person taking the video said which country he was from.

"I see you've elected a new president... Bongbong? Bongbong Marcos? What a wonderful name," he added.

Prince Charles did not give further comments about the incoming Philippine president, and simply walked on after greeting the crowd.

It was not clear where the video was taken. But Prince Charles is in Canada this week as part of a series of visits by senior British royals to Commonwealth countries in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne.

The prince's comment on Marcos comes a week after the son and namesake of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. secured an insurmountable lead of about 16 million votes in the May 9 presidential election, based on partial, unofficial tallies.

In one of his YouTube vlogs, Marcos said his siblings used to call him "Bonget." The nickname turned into "Bongbong" as he grew older.

Former first lady Imelda Marcos, the presumptive president's mother, met Prince Charles during the coronation of the King of Nepal in 1972. UK's Princess Margaret also met Imelda during a visit to the Philippines in 1980, some 6 years before the overthrow of the Marcos patriarch in the EDSA Revolution.

England is a noteworthy place for Marcos Jr. as his 3 sons all attended a boarding school in Sussex.

Marcos Jr. meanwhile studied at the Oxford University, one of the world's most prestigious academic institutions. In 2021, the university's Information Compliance Team said he "did not complete his degree, but was awarded a Special Diploma in Social Studies in 1978."