Members of the Marcos family win positions in the local polls.

Five members of the Marcos family were proclaimed as winners in the race for some local positions in Ilocos Norte concludes.

Ilocos District Rep. 1st district representative Sandro Marcos, son of presidential race frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Sr., was proclaimed by the provincial board of canvassers Tuesday afternoon.

The younger Marcos vowed to prioritize programs centered on agriculture, labor, and technology and that he would focus on being a lawmaker over than being part of the First family.

"I congratulate him and so proud of him as a son but I have to prioritize me being the first district representative over being possibly the first son," Marcos said.

Sandro earned 108,423 votes, beating incumbent congressman Ria Fariñas with 83, 034 votes.

He has thanked Ria for being a "good sport" during the elections.

"I wish her all the best. I've always considered her as a friend...should she have any suggestions or any plans she wants to continue for the first district..my door will always be open to her, " Marcos said.

Meanwhile, incumbent Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc beat former house majority leader Rudy Fariñas in the gubernatorial race. Incumbent vice governor Cecila Marcos also won her reelection bid.

Manotoc earned 261, 885 votes while Fariñas earbed 94, 372 votes.

Incumbent 2nd district congressman Angelo Marcos Barba won his bid for reelection.

Marcos allies also dominated races for the city council positions.

Marcos ally Laoag City Mayor Michael Keon also won his bid for reelection.

Bookmark the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial unofficial tally of election returns.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.