[UPDATED] ILOCOS NORTE – Matthew Marcos Manotoc is poised to retain his seat as Ilocos Norte governor amid a hotly contested race with former congressman Rodolfo “Rudy” Fariñas.

As of 10:32 p.m., Manotoc led with 233,576 votes against Fariñas’ 83,245 votes. Manotoc is the son of Sen. Imee Marcos and the nephew of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. These numbers are based on partial and unofficial results from 89.42 percent of election returns.

Manotoc’s cousin, Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos (97,165), is also leading in his bid to become 1st district representative against incumbent Ria Fariñas (72,363), based on the 10:32 p.m. count.

It is believed that the decision to have Sandro run against Ria prompted Rudy Fariñas to contest Manotoc’s hold on the Ilocos Norte governorship.

On Twitter, the younger Marcos already thanked his supporters.

"Thank you to those in the 1st district who put their faith in me, I WONT DISAPPOINT YOU!" he said. "Looking forward to serving as your representative in congress!"

Another Marcos relative, Michael Marcos Keon, is figuring in a tight race for the mayoralty of Laoag City against Chevylle Fariñas and Vicentito "Toto" Lazo.

Meanwhile Angelo Marcos Barba is poised to keep his seat as 2nd district representative with 113,859 votes against the 27,965 belonging to his nearest rival Jeffrey Jubal Nalupta.

The elections come amid allegations by the Fariñases of harassment by local police, including the setting up of checkpoints near campaign meeting sites and searches in the homes of Fariñas supporters.

The Fariñas and Marcos families used to be allies but fell into conflict after then Congressman Rudy Fariñas launched an investigation into the use of Tobacco Excise Taxes during Senator Imee Marcos' time as Ilocos Norte Governor from 2010 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Sandro's father Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., is currently leading the presidential race as of 10:32 p.m., with 24,070,851 votes compared to the 11,447,751 votes belonging to his closest rival Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo.

