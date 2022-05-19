Halalan 2022 nabahiran umano ng iregularidad; Palasyo pumalag

Inilabas na ng International Observers Mission o IOM ang kanilang naging obserbasyon sa katatapos na halalan sa bansa.

Sa virtual forum ng International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP), inilatag nila ang kanilang mga naging pag-aaral sa halalan sa Pilipinas simula nang umarangkada ang kampanya noong February 2022.

Sabi ni IOM Commissioner at Belgian Parliamentarian Severine De Laveleye, napakahalaga ng halalan hindi lang sa mga Pinoy kundi pati na rin sa international community.

Sinabi ni De Laveleye na hindi naging patas ang pagdaraos ng halalan sa Pilipinas na nabahiran ng talamak na vote-buying, red-tagging sa mga kandidato at kaliwat-kanang karahasan.

“The last Philippine election was marred by widespread irregularities and violence which undermine the democratic process. The elections took place in the most suppressive context since the time of dictator Marcos. The Duterte government orchestrated state terror, marshaling the entire machinery of the state," aniya.

Sabi pa ni De Laveleye, nasaksihan ng kanilang local partners sa bansa ang karahasan sa isang demokratikong proseso ng pagboto sa Pilipinas kabilang dito ang ilang insidente ng political killings, pamamaril, political arrest at harassment sa mga kandidato at kanilang mga tagasuporta.

“Our observers and local partners were witness to ongoing violations of the democratic process across the Philippines. They noted problems with respect to political killings, shootings, abductions, death threats, political arrests, harassments, large-scale red-tagging, widespread vote-buying, media manipulation and oppression, fake news and arrests of journalists by the Marcos campaign,” dagdag ni De Leveleye

Binigyang diin ni De Laveleye na kung pagbabasehan ang mga nangyaring karahasan at mali sa pagdaraos ng halalan sa Pilipinas ay hindi ito pasok sa standard ng isang malaya at parehas na halalan.

Sa isang statement, iginiit ni acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar ang pahayag ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na walang irregularidad sa nangyaring halalan.

"Let us respect the outcome of the election and give chance to the winning candidates to fulfill their campaign platform," aniya.

"However, to dispel doubts of some quarters such as the Philippine Election 2022 International Observer Mission, which has been quoted as saying 'the May 9 election did not meet the standard of free and fair,' we leave the matter to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC)," dagdag pa nito.

Sa presentation naman ni Dr. Ma. Lourdes Jarabe ng Pamantasang Lungsod ng Maynila na naging dating undersecretary ng DSWD at isa sa mga convenor ng poll watchdog na Kontra Daya, inilatag nito ang kanilang obserbasyon sa nakalipas na halalan.

Sab ni Jarabe, umabot na sa mahigit 9,000 reklamo ang natanggap ng Kontra Daya at halos 3,000 sa mga ito ang naberipika na ng grupo. Nasa 2,683 dito ang direkta aniyang may kaugnayan sa halalan, 224 ang may kaugnayan sa naging kampanya, at 1,318 ang naitalang pumalyang vote-counting machines o VCMs.

Kasama sa pinuna ng grupo ang naging mahabang pila ng ilang mga botante noong May 9, 2022 elections gayundin ang pagpalya ng mga ginamit na VCMs.

“Voters could be seen waiting in line for VCM replacements and SD cards to arrive. In some places some people were lining up for more than 12-hours. In fact they were able to cast their votes in the following day and some were forced to conduct manual voting in lieu of machine replacements,” ani Jarabe

Sa tala ng Kontra Daya, 29% ang vote-buying incidents mula sa 224 na campaign validated reports, 24.1% naman ang insidente ng red-tagging at 17% ang may kaugnayan sa disinformation at fake news, sabi ni Jarabe.

Ipinaliwanag din ni Jarabe kung bakit umabot sa ganitong sitwasyon ang Pilipinas ngayon na puno aniya ng fake news at kinuwestiyon ang muling pagbabalik sa kapangyarihan ang pamilya Marcos.

“The Marcos restoration is actually the ironies of history. There is a false historical narrative and disinformation systematically crafted in social media and abetted by an educational system that has glossed over the harsh realities of the dictatorship era. A simplified political messaging with mass appeal. There is support by the country’s most powerful influential political families or the political dynasties from North to South and oligarchs. The political opposition is not united. There’s division in the political opposition," paliwanag ni Jarabe.

Naniniwala ang Kontra Daya na dapat panagutin ang Comelec, Smartmatic at ang logistics provider nito na F2 logistics sa nangyaring anila’y malawakang failure of elections.

Plano ng grupo na ilabas ang buong report nito sa June 28, 2022 o ilang araw bago ang nakatakdang proklamasyon ni presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.