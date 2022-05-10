Comelec says poll results accurate, preps led to faster transmission

Electoral board members, generate the number of votes from their precinct at the Sta. Lucia Elementary School in San Juan at the end of voting during the national and local elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Commission on Elections preparations for the elections led to faster transmission of precinct level election results during Halalan 2022 compared to previous elections.

Commissioner Marlon Casquejo, who chairs the poll body’s steering committee, released a line graph showing that more than 80,000 transmissions were received by 11 p.m. Monday.

“It’s more on the preparation,” he said.

“It's because of the improved and upgraded equipment and system so as to prevent the 2019 scenario," Commissioner George Garcia added.

Some areas, however, resumed vote counting on Tuesday as machines encountered technical problems.

The Comelec's preparations are as follows, according to Casquejo.

1. Enhanced terms of reference in the transmission contract among others which includes media server to prevent 7hr glitch

2. During prelat (pre logical accuracy test) we include test of transmission package in all VCM which we did not do in previous election

3. Stress test of the 106,174 VCM using dummy test data sending simultaneously

4. Early procurement and up of the data centers

5. Repair of the VCM transmission usb port

6. ICE certifies all the process in the transmission

7. During field test and mock election, we use the actual data center to test its connectivity

In 2019, a 7-hour glitch marred the transmission of results.

Under the automated election system, precinct level results are transmitted by the vote counting machines at the closing of polls to the canvassing boards, accredited political parties and watchers, as well as the Comelec Central Server and the Transparency Server from which media aggregates results.

On Monday night, acting Comelec Spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco expected that most local positions would be proclaimed by Tuesday, as he cited that they have very few reports of continuation of voting beyond 7 p.m. Monday for those voters on queue before the close of polls.

Laudiangco guaranteed the accuracy of the ballot.

“We guarantee the accuracy. Better transmission facilities, better program, better sd card quality po, and better trained poll workers and technicians po," he said.

Meantime, Garcia said all local absentee votes are in.

The Comelec En Banc will reconvene as the National Board of Canvassers for Senators and Party-list lawmakers at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

