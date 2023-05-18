King Charles III wants to go to PH: Locsin

Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom Teddy Locsin Jr. meets with King Charles III. Philippine Embassy in the UK

King Charles III has expressed interest to travel to the Philippines soon, Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom Teddy Locsin Jr. said on Thursday.

“He hopes to visit the Philippines soon,” Locsin said on Twitter after he submitted his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Philippines to the new British monarch.

Locsin, the first Head of Mission and first Philippine Ambassador to present his credentials after the coronation of King Charles III, did not give further details.

King Charles III met President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier this month in London when the Filipino leader attended the British monarch’s coronation.

Marcos Jr. earlier said that during their brief conversation in London, the King “asked after his friend, my mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, and recounted fond memories of the time they shared together.”

Marcos Jr. was first introduced to the royal family as a young boy in 1970, when his mother took him to pay a courtesy call on Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles III and the former Philippine first lady spent time together during the coronation of Nepalese King Birendra in 1975.

Several news agencies had also reported about Mrs. Marcos allegedly gifting then-Prince Charles a speed boat named “Imelda.”

Last week, Marcos Jr. said he intends to return to the United Kingdom for a “proper visit.”

RELATED VIDEO: