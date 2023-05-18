King Charles III, nagpahatid ng mensahe sa mga Pinoy pagkatapos ng koronasyon

LONDON- Pagkatapos ng koronasyon nagpa-abot ng pasasalamat si King Charles III sa mga Pilipino sa UK.

Ipina-abot niya ito kay Philipppine Ambassador to the UK Teodoro Locsin, Jr. sa Presentation of Credentials ng Philippine envoy na ginanap sa Buckingham Palace.

Ang presentation of “Credentials” ay para sa newly-appointed Ambassador o High Commissioner sa UK, kung saan ang “Letter of Credence” o Credentials ay bitbit sa reigning monarch para sa isang pormal na seremonya.

“It was wonderful. He knows about the Philippines. It was such a long exchange,” kuwento ni Locsin.

Alas onse ng umaga nitong Martes, May 16, sa 10 Suffolk Street, tila bumalik ang araw ng koronasyon.

Sinundo sa Philippine Embassy ng eleganteng karwahe si Locsin kasama ang kanyang maybahay na si Maria Lourdes Locsin, para dalhin sa Buckingham Palace.

Ayon sa embahada, si Locsin ang unang Head of Mission na tinanggap ni King Charles III, matapos ang kanyang koronasyon noong May 6, 2023.

Hindi ito ang unang paghaharap ni Locsin at King Charles. Naimbitahan na rin si Locsin sa Buckingham Palace Garden Party bilang bahagi ng coronation celebrations.

“I did meet him at the garden party before the coronation and even then, you could see the kindness in his face,” sabi ni Locsin.

Nagsimula sa kumustahan at bumaling umano ang usapan tungkol sa kalikasan, na malapit sa puso ng Hari.

“We have the strictest environmental law in the world. We do not even allow the burning of hospital waste. He was very happy about that and then we talked about the climate change,” pagbabagi ni Locsin.

Hindi rin nakalimutan ng Hari ang mga Pilipino healthcare workers.

“He mentioned again the work, especially of the nurses. He asked how many are there. I said some 40 thousand nurses. He was very happy and surprised,” sabi ni Locsin.

Sa tala ng Nursing and Midwifery Council sa UK noong kasagsagan ng pandemya, umabot na sa higit 42, 000 ang rehistradong Philippine-trained nurses ang nasa bansa.

Dagdag pa niya: “The honour is given to you because that was very clear: The gratitude of the King for all the good work that the Filipinos in the UK have done in the United kingdom. I was just a messenger.”

Kinumusta umano ng Hari ang dating First Lady Imelda Marcos: “He gave his best wishes to Imelda Marcos, the mother of the president.”

Sagot ni Locsin sa Hari: “I said she is very healthy and very well. He is very happy about that.”

Para sa abogado, dating journalist at kongresista na naging bahagi rin ng gabinete ng Duterte administration, ang maisalang para sa Presentation of Credentials higit isang Linggo matapos ang koronasyon, ay napakandang karanasan.

Nitong Marso lang dumating sa London si Locsin, na bago naitalagang ambassador sa UK, ay nagsilbi ring secretary of Foreign Affairs mula 2018 hanggang 2022.

Bago ito, itinalagang Permanent Ambassador to the UN, sa loob ng isang taon si Locsin. Higit sa pagpapalakas ng ugnayang pang-ekonomiya, nais ni Locsin na pag-igtingin ang ugnayang militar ng Pilipinas at United kingdom, dahil ito raw ay sovereign-to-sovereign agreement.

“The government has the power and the ability and we have the power to cooperate with them. To me, it’s the most fulfilling part of my mission here,” pahayag ni Locsin.

Dagdag pa ng Ambassador: “You can always ask other countries for weapons, for infrastructure, but there is nothing like military training,’ paliwanag ni Locsin.

Nais rin ni Locsin na lalo pang pagbutihin ang serbisyo ng Embahada sa mga Pinoy sa UK dahil hindi raw makikilala na ang Pilipinas kung hindi dahil sa galing at dedikasyon ng mga manggawa, lalo na ang serbisyo ng mga healthcare workers, sa pangunguna ng British-Filipino nurses.

“There are supposed to be three pillars of Philippine diplomacy. I see only one - the care and protection of our overseas migrant workers," saad ni Locsin.

May tinatayang 250 libong Pinoy sa UK at patuloy pang dumarami ang bilang na ito dahil sa demand sa healthcare workers.

