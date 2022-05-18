JV Ejercito at the proclamation of the winning Senatorial candidates at the PICC on May 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Senator-elect JV Ejercito on Wednesday described his poll victory as a something "short of a miracle," as the Commission on Elections proclaimed him among 12 winning candidates.

Ejercito said he did not expect to win and that through God, "we made the impossible, possible."

"My victory is short of a miracle, sa totoo lang, dahil sa sitwasyon ko, hindi ko talaga aakalain na ako ay magwawagi muli sa eleksyon na ito," he said in his proclamation speech.

(Because of my situation, truth be told, because in my situation, I did not expect to win again in this election.)

"Pero sa araw-araw na ako ay nangangampanya, mahirap man ang naging sitwasyon, ang laging panalangin: Sana Panginoon bumaba ka at samahan niyo ako sa aking pangangampanya, sa pag-iikot," he added.

(But every day that I campaigned, even if the situation was difficult, I always prayed: Lord, go down here and be with me in my campaign.)

Ejercito, son of former President Erap Estrada and half-brother of Senator-elect Jinggoy Estrada, campaigned with the help of his party Nationalist People’s Coalition.

He earlier expressed disappointment for not being part of senatorial slate of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Ejercito was senator from 2013 to 2019. He failed to win another term in the last Senate elections, when he landed in the 13th spot.

He also served as House representative of San Juan's lone district from 2010 to 2013, and as mayor of the city from 2001 to 2010.

Before the May 9 polls, Ejercito remained in the public eye through social media, where he regularly shared photos and videos of his bike rides and food, and even started a vlog.