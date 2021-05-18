Duterte: Brace for the ‘worst’, as COVID-19 variants loom

People line up for COVID-19 government aid in Manila. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte said the Philippines should prepare for "the worst" COVID-19 situation, as more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus spread worldwide.

The pandemic is getting "hotter and more dangerous" as COVID-19 variants could pose "a problem discovering new vaccines," Duterte said in a taped speech that aired on Monday.

"We do not have a guarantee that the vaccines should forthcoming on time, na walang maraming mamamatay (that many people won't die). And if it is more serious mutant, variant, we'll just have to prepare for the worst," said the President.

He said it was "OK" that the Philippines aims to buy more COVID-19 shots. He said he would be "happy" if authorities continue boosting the country's health infrastructure.

Duterte maintained that he was willing to sell government properties if pandemic funds run out.

"Kung medyo papalapit na at marami na tinatamaan (if we are near the situation where we many are infected), then we will go full blast in making everything operational," the President said.

"With the advent of the new variants it is good to prepare for a more serious attack."

The Philippines has confirmed at least 12 cases of the COVID-19 variant first detected in India. The World Health Organization has classified the coronavirus variant, known as B.1.617, as a variant of global concern with some preliminary studies showing that it spreads more easily.

The Philippines has also previously recorded cases of a variant first detected in Britain and another first discovered in South Africa, as well as a homegrown P.3 variant.

The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and casualties in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia. — With a report from Reuters