DOH detects 10 more cases of India's COVID-19 variant in PH

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday detected 10 more cases of the COVID-19 variant first detected in India.

The country now has 12 confirmed cases of the Indian variant. Of the newly detected cases, 9 carriers were seafarers of the MV Athens Bridge.

The MV Athens Bridge arrived in the country last week after they had a two-day port stop in India where the disease has scored record-breaking deaths and infection rates.

One of the newest case of the variant was from a seafarer who came from Belgium, according to the agency.

DOH this week reported the first 2 cases of the said variant.

The health department also reported 13 more cases of the UK variant, 7 new cases of the South African variant, and a case of the P.3 variant first detected in the country.

The WHO said the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 first found in India last October seemed to be transmitting more easily.

More details to follow.