DOH confirms 2 cases of India's COVID-19 variant in PH

MANILA — (UPDATED) At least two cases of India's COVID-19 variant has been detected in the Philippines, the health department said Tuesday.

Both cases infected with the Indian variant are male OFWs: one patient is a 37-year-old male who came from Oman, while the other is a 38-year-old male who arrived from the UAE, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

There were no close contacts listed, said Epidemiology Bureau Director Althea de Guzman.

"Dahil ang ating mga kaso pagdating ay nalagay sa quarantine, wala po tayong nadetect na close contacts... As of now, the information we got is they have no travel history from India,"

[They were immediately placed on quarantine. We have not detected close contacts.]

Philippine authorities earlier imposed a travel ban to those coming from India until May 14, in a bid to prevent the variant's entry.

The variant has been tagged as responsible for India's COVID-19 surge, stretching the country's healthcare system to the breaking point.

Travel restrictions, meanwhile, were also imposed to passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka - which all ring India.

The India variant was also cited as “double mutant” because of the presence of two notable mutations in the spike protein of the virus, which are said to allow the virus to easily gain entry into the human body and multiply faster.

B.1.617 has several mutations, including the E484Q and L452R.

The first notable mutation, E484Q, which is similar to E484K (called as "Eek") has been dubbed an "escape mutation" as it helps the virus get past the body's immune system.

The other notable mutation, L452R, was found by a Californian study to be an efficient spreader.

The said variant has also been categorized by the World Health Organization as a "variant of concern."

So far, the following COVID-19 variants have been detected in the country: B.1.1.7 (first detected in the UK), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), and P.3 (first detected in the Philippines).

The P.3 variant is not yet identified as a variant of concern since current data is insufficient to determine whether it will have significant public health implications, relevant agencies said.

- With a report from Agence France-Presse