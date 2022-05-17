Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID



MANILA - Three more cases of the COVID-19 omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant have been detected in the Philippines, bringing its total to 17, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Two local cases and one returning Filipino with the subvariant were found in Western Visayas, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"'Di pa ho ito community transmission kung saan malawakan na ang pagkalat at 'di ma-trace ang lineages ng kaso," she told reporters.

(This is not community transmission yet wherein infection has spread widely and we can't trace the lineage of the case.)

The returning Filipino came from the US and is fully vaccinated, one of the local cases is also fully vaccinated, and the status of the remaining patient is still being verified, Vergeire said.

The first 14 cases in the country of the highly transmissible subvariant were broken down as follows: 2 local cases in Metro Manila and 12 in Puerto Princesa--comprised of 11 foreign travelers and 1 local individual.

The BA.2.12.1, a sublineage of BA.2, has been detected in 23 countries. It comprises majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

It is presently not a variant of interest or variant of concern.

More details to follow.

