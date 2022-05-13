Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. NIAID

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines has detected 14 omicron BA.2.12.1 cases in Metro Manila and Puerto Princesa, the Department of Health said Friday.

Two local cases of the highly transmissible omicron subvariant found in Metro Manila have completed home isolation and are now asymptomatic, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Both were fully vaccinated individuals with booster shots who have a total of 39 close contacts, Vergeire said. The DOH is looking into the vaccination status and quarantine and testing information of these close contacts, she added.

The DOH has also detected 12 cases of the omicron subvariant in Puerto Princesa, where 14 tourists and 1 local individual tested positive for COVID-19 last April 29.

Of the 15 cases, 5 experienced mild symptoms, according to Vergeire. All were asymptomatic and have since recovered, she said. Twenty-eight close contacts have tested negative for COVID-19 while their health and vaccination status are being verified, Vergeire added.

The BA.2.12.1, a sublineage of BA.2, has been detected in 23 countries. It comprises majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The Philippines had earlier detected BA.2.12 in a Finnish woman who visited Baguio City and Quezon City and has since recovered and returned to her home country.

"Itong dalawang 'to pareho silang more transmissible than the original omicron variant tsaka pareho silang may possibility ng immune escape," Vergeire said.

(These 2 are more transmissible than the original omicron variant and they both have possibility of immune escape.)

More details to follow.



