Free donuts, ensaymada? Lawmaker backs incentives to boost COVID-19 vaccinations

MANILA - Sen. Richard Gordon on Monday urged private firms to partner with the government in providing incentives to encourage more Filipinos to be inoculated against COVID-19.

A certain donut shop has agreed to provide free donuts for those who will avail COVID-19 jabs from the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), Gordon, who chairs the non-profit agency, told ANC's Headstart.

"It's part of their contribution. We must feel that everybody is carrying the load," he said.

"For example, Starbucks, papayag sila na magbibigay ng kape o ensaymada kapag nagpa-vaccinate," he said.

"We really have to incentivize people na country first, community first, before yourself," he said.

The Philippines needs to increase its daily vaccination rate to 240,000 per day, but "right now, we are only doing 60,000 per day," the senator said.

"If we vaccinate at 240,000 per day, we will finish in one and a half year," he said.

Gordon also urged the national government to start inoculating individuals under the A4 category, or Filipinos who need to physically go to work to keep the economy running during the pandemic.

"No time should be wasted. Get somebody who wants to be vaccinated right away," he said.

As of last week, the Philippines has vaccinated only 6 percent of senior citizens in the country, according to data from the Department of Health (DOH).

The Philippines targets to jab 120,000 people daily in the capital region and nearby provinces to attain herd immunity in virus epicenter Metro Manila.