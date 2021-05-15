Gov't targets 120K COVID-19 vaccinations daily in NCR Plus to achieve herd immunity

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA— Government targets to vaccinate 120,000 people daily in the NCR Plus bubble to attain herd containment in virus epicenter Metro Manila, as more vaccines are expected to arrive in the country, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said Saturday.

“Sa NCR, ang target po natin, nagkaroon kami ng simulation, 120,000 a day. Ang ating inaakyat ngayong May ay magkaroon tayo ng 2M na vaccination and also at least this coming June, magkaroon tayo ng 4M ang ating ma-vaccinate and July onwards magkakaroon na tayo ng tinatawag na 1M-2M per week na ang ating target,” ayon kay Vaccine Czar Secretary Carlito Galvez.

(We had a simulation and our target for NCR is 120,000 a day. We're planning to have 2 million vaccinations this May and also at least this coming June, our goal is to vaccinate 4 million, and July onwards we'll be able to achieve 1 million to 2 million per week as our target.)

The Philippine government plans to inoculate 70 million adult Filipinos before the end of this year to achieve herd immunity. The government has so far administered over 2.6 million COVID-19 shots in 3,458 vaccination sites.

“At least makuha natin 'yung tinatawag naming centers of gravity so ang inuuna namin ngayon magkaroon ng herd containment saka herd immunity itong area ng NCR Plus, Metro Davao at Metro Cebu,” sabi niya.

(At least we'll be able to get the centers of gravity so we start first by achieving her herd containment and herd immunity in the areas of NCR Plus, Metro Davao and Metro Cebu.)

Galvez said they target to complete the vaccination drive in Metro Manila by Nov. 27.

He said the Philippines is expecting the arrival of over 7 million vaccine doses this month, with around 2.2 million shots from Pfizer via the vaccine-sharing COVAX facility.

Government is likewise negotiating for the early arrival of some 1.3 million vaccine doses from Russia's Sputnik V, while 500,000 doses of Sinovac are set to arrive on May 22.

“Sa tala po ng ating datos, 7,753,450 doses ang darating sa May. Ito po ay nangangahulugan na magkakaroon na po tayo ng imbentaryo na 11.7 million,” sabi niya.

(Based on data, 7,753,450 doses will be arriving this May. This means our inventory will reach 11.7 million.)