Congress creates new congressional districts in Bataan, Bulacan and Caloocan City

MANILA - Congress has approved the creation of a third congressional district for Bataan province, with less than a year to go before the 2022 elections.

During the plenary session Monday, the House of Representatives concurred with the Senate’s amendments to House Bill 8664, which seeks to reapportion Bataan into three legislative districts from the current two.

The new congressional districts in Bataan are the following:

1st District - Hermosa, Orani, Samal and Abucay

2nd District - City of Balanga, Orion, Pilar and Limay

3rd District - Bagac, Mariveles, Morong and Dinalupihan

The incumbent congressional representatives shall stay in office until those for the new districts are elected.

“The additional district ensures a more effective delivery of unparalleled public services, and the Bataan electorate can look forward to a more responsive governance from their elected representatives," said Senate Committee on Local Government chairman Sen. Francis Tolentino.

Besides this, House Bill 6867 increasing the number of congressmen in Bulacan from 4 to 6 was transmitted to the Office of the President last April 23 for signature.

On the same day, House Bill 7700 dividing the first district of Caloocan City, giving it a third district was also transmitted for the President's signature.

The 1987 Constitution states that party-list representatives shall constitute twenty per centum of the total number of representatives including those under the party list. This means that any increase in the number of district representatives leads to a rise in the number of party-list representatives.

The incumbent Congress has 300 members in the House of Representatives.

The Senate also passed on the same day House Bill No. 5306 which seeks to separate Sitio Ladol from Barangay Poblacion in Alabel, Sarangani to be a new village.

House Bill 5944 was also passed by the higher chamber, seeking to declare April 28 as a special working holiday in Aurora province in honor of Doña Aurora Aragon-Quezon, the first First Lady of the Philippines.

- with report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES