House approves bill granting Bataan 3rd congressional seat

MANILA – The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a measure granting Bataan province a third seat in the chamber ahead of the 2022 elections.

Voting 202-0-6, majority of lawmakers approved House Bill 8664, which would create the following congressional districts in the Bataan province:

First District: Dinalupihan, Hemosa, Orani, Morong, Samal, Abucay

Second District: Balanga, Orion Pilar

Third District: Bagac, Limay, Mariveles

The incumbent representatives shall serve until their current terms expire.

Currently, the first District is represented by Geraldine Roman, while the second district is represented by Jose Enrique Garcia III, the bill's author.

The House-approved bill will now be transmitted to the Senate for its action.