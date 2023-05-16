MANILA — Baguio City is reimposing the mandatory use of face masks to curb an increase in COVID-19 infections, its mayor said.

The city is logging an average of 13 to 14 COVID cases a day, Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong said on Monday.

"Kailangan mag-observe ulit tayo ng minimum health standards, especially ‘yung wearing of masks. Kaya dito, ipapatupad na ulit natin…dito sa city hall and other government offices, especially sa indoors. We’re now requiring our constituents and visitors to be wearing their face masks," he said in a video posted by the Baguio City Public Information Office on Facebook.

(We need to observe minimum health standards again, especially the wearing of masks. We will reimpose it again here in the city hall and other government offices, especially indoors, )

Local authorities also urged church leaders to reimpose the mask mandate, he said.

Magalong said he would issue an executive order on this.

Officials expect an "increasing trend for the next 3 to 4 weeks" before coronavirus infections could plateau, the mayor added.

"We suspect na ito na yung Arcturus na variant… Kailangan mas maingat na tayo ngayon," he said.

(We suspect that this is the Arcturus variant. We need to be more careful this time.)

Most COVID cases in Baguio are mild and the hospital utilization rate was at around 15 percent, Magalong said.