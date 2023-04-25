Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

DOTr: Face masks still mandatory in trains, buses

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 25 2023 04:35 PM

DOTr: Face masks still required in trains, buses

MRT-3 passengers wear face masks on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation reminded commuters that mask use remained mandatory in trains and buses amid rising cases of COVID-19. 


 

Read More:  COVID-19   mandatory mask wearing   DOTr   Department of Transportation   MRT-3   North Avenue Station  