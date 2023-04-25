DOTr: Face masks still required in trains, buses

Home > News MULTIMEDIA DOTr: Face masks still mandatory in trains, buses Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 25 2023 04:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber MRT-3 passengers wear face masks on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation reminded commuters that mask use remained mandatory in trains and buses amid rising cases of COVID-19. Read More: COVID-19 mandatory mask wearing DOTr Department of Transportation MRT-3 North Avenue Station /sports/04/25/23/la-salle-opens-d-league-title-defense-vs-ceu/entertainment/04/25/23/ara-mina-has-this-message-for-marco-gumabao/news/04/25/23/supreme-court-junks-tro-plea-vs-sim-registration/sports/04/25/23/world-cup-shows-ph-open-for-business-says-smc-boss/entertainment/04/25/23/bts-suga-drops-mv-for-emotional-song-amygdala